MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 4,099 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 436 more deaths, bringing its total to 1,992,794 infections and 174,207 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.

