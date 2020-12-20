UPDATE 1-Mexico's president has call with Biden, commits to work together

(Adds comments from Mexico's President and Foreign Minister)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke by telephone with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday and said both leaders committed to collaborating for the benefit of the neighboring nations.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to working together for the wellbeing of our peoples and nations," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard described the conversation as "cordial" and tweeted: "There will be extensive bilateral cooperation and a very good relationship between the presidents of Mexico and the United States. Good news!!!"

The leaders of Latin America's two biggest economies, Brazil and Mexico, congratulated Biden on Tuesday, the day after the U.S. Electoral College confirmed Biden's Nov. 3 election win. The long delay ignited criticism they were running the risk of alienating Biden and his fellow Democrats.