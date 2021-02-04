SEARCH
UPDATE 1-N.Korea to receive nearly 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses in H1 -interim report

04 Feb 2021 / 15:18 H.

    (Changes sourcing to COVAX interim report)

    Feb 4 (Reuters) - North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by the first half of this year, said agencies leading the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.

    The COVAX Facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, according to the COVAX interim distribution report on Wednesday. https://bit.ly/3rfMnh2

    COVAX, which secures vaccines for poor countries, is co-led by the GAVI alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children's Fund.

    North Korea has not reported a single case of COVID-19 till date, according to the WHO website.

    (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

