UPDATE 1-NBA legend Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special adviser to board

02 Sep 2020 / 20:35 H.

    (Adds details from the release, shares)

    Sept 2 (Reuters) - DraftKings Inc said on Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the e-sports and gambling company's board as a special adviser.

    Shares of the company jumped more than 13% to $41.86 in premarket trading.

    Jordan, who has also agreed to take an equity interest in DraftKings, will provide strategic and creative inputs on areas such as product development and marketing activities, the sports betting company said.

    DraftKings was taken public earlier this year by an entity founded by Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan in a deal that valued the company at $3.3 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

