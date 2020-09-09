UPDATE 1-New York may move state colleges with COVID-19 spikes to remote learning -Cuomo

(Adds Cuomo's call on Trump to advocate for federal spending, McConnell comments)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday the state's health department would require colleges to report when they have more than 100 COVID-19 cases and that colleges above that threshold may be forced to switch to remote learning.

"Colleges across the country are seeing outbreaks," Cuomo said at a news conference, noting that Cornell University and Hofstra University were among schools in the state that have had outbreaks. "This is going to be a problem."

Cuomo, a Democrat, also accused Republican President Donald Trump of "trying to kill New York City" by not advocating for additional federal aid to help states deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, including funds to clean schools and trains.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican leaders of the U.S. Senate will introduce a proposal for additional coronavirus relief on Tuesday and could schedule a vote as soon as this week.

McConnell said the proposal - expected to have a far smaller scope than a bill passed in the Democratic-led House of Representatives - would focus on "some of the very most urgent healthcare, education and economic issues."

Cuomo, who has repeatedly blamed the Trump administration for not acting more quickly and aggressively to prevent spread of the virus, said the president and the Republican-majority Senate would court economic disaster if they did not provide significant federal aid to the states.

"If they don't provide a response the national economy will suffer for years," he said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)