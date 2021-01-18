UPDATE 1-Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep others

(Adds detail)

OSLO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Norway's government will ease some restrictions designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus after extra measures imposed for the past two weeks seem to have had the desired effect, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.

"Although the measures seem to be working, and the infection rates are somewhat lower, the situation is still uncertain," Solberg told parliament.

The government will ease some restrictions and again allow households to receive guests, but only up to a maximum of five visitors. Children and teenagers can resume sports activities.

Bars and restaurants are however still banned from serving alcohol until further notice.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)