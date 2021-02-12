UPDATE 1-Optical component maker II-VI bids nearly $6.4 bln for Coherent

(Changes source)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc has made an offer to buy laser manufacturer Coherent Inc for about $6.4 billion, the opto-electronic component maker said in a statement on Friday.

II-VI's offer of $130 in cash and 1.3055 common shares for each Coherent share. The offer values Coherent at $260 a share, which represents a premium of 14.6% to stock's last close.

Coherent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli)