UPDATE 1-Optical component maker II-VI bids nearly $6.4 bln for Coherent

12 Feb 2021 / 21:18 H.

    (Changes source)

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc has made an offer to buy laser manufacturer Coherent Inc for about $6.4 billion, the opto-electronic component maker said in a statement on Friday.

    II-VI's offer of $130 in cash and 1.3055 common shares for each Coherent share. The offer values Coherent at $260 a share, which represents a premium of 14.6% to stock's last close.

    Coherent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli)

