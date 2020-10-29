UPDATE 1-PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

(Adds details on refinery size, background)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - PBF Energy will shut most refining units at its Paulsboro, New Jersey refinery, in another blow to U.S. East Coast refining operations, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

PBF was not immediately available for comment. The refinery will instead produce partially refined feedstocks that will be sent to PBF's nearby Delaware City, Delaware, refinery.

The 180,000 barrel-per-day Paulsboro refinery is one of just a handful remaining on the East Coast, where a number of facilities have closed in recent years. (Reporting By Laura Sanicola; Editing by Himani Sarkar)