UPDATE 1-Pelosi hopes House can send coronavirus relief package to Senate within two weeks

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters after a White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday she hopes the House can send a coronavirus relief package to the Senate within two weeks.

Pelosi also said she thinks a budget reconciliation bill is needed to have a guarantee of results on coronavirus relief and the House will pass such a bill on Friday.

Pelosi said it was not obvious that an increase in the minimum wage will not be included in coronavirus relief bill.

She also said Biden had told her and other Democratic lawmakers in the meeting that infrastructure would be next priority following passage of coronavirus relief.

