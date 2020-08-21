UPDATE 1-Peru, Morocco to test China Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 3 trial

(Updates with Morocco approval)

BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Authorities in Peru and Morocco have approved Phase 3 clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company said late on Thursday on Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Phase 3 trials, which usually involve several thousand participants, allow researchers to gather data on the efficacy of potential vaccines for final regulatory approvals.

The experimental vaccine of CNBG, a unit of state-owned pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), has entered a Phase 3 trial in the United Arab Emirates that has already recruited 15,000 volunteers. https://bit.ly/2YhL5pJ

It has also obtained approval to be tested in Bahrain in a Phase 3 study designed to involve around 6,000 participants.

