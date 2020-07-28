UPDATE 1-Pfizer-BioNTech begin global study of lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate

(Adds detail on vaccine trials, byline)

July 27 (Reuters) - German biotech BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday they would begin a global study to evaluate their lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

If the study is successful, the companies could submit for regulatory approval as early as October, putting them on track to supply up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

The study is expected to include about 120 sites globally and could include up to 30,000 participants.

Moderna Inc also launched an advanced stage trial with 30,000 participants on Monday, and Johnson & Johnson is starting clinical trials this week.

