BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German police have found the bodies of five children in a building in the western town of Solingen, news website Focus Online reported on Thursday, citing a police spokesman.

The online publication of mass-selling newspaper Bild showed a picture of three emergency services vehicles parked outside an apartment block.

Solingen is just outside Duesseldorf, in western Germany. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Riham Alkousaa and Thomas Seythal)