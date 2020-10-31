SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UPDATE 1-Police overpower man threatening officers with knives in Paris - police source

31 Oct 2020 / 00:06 H.

    (Adds details)

    PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Police overpowered a man in the French capital Paris on Friday when he threatened officers with two knives after they challenged him, a police source said.

    The officers intervened after police received a call reporting that a man armed with a knife was knocking on his neighbour's door in a southwestern district of the city.

    The officers confronted the man in the courtyard of the building and used a Taser and rubber bullets to overpower him, the source said. No one else was hurt.

    The incident took place a day after three people were killed in a knife attack in the southeastern city of Nice. The motive for this incident was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Angus MacSwan )

    Did you like this article?

    email blast