UPDATE 1-Qatar coastguard stops two Bahraini vessels - Bahrain ministry

25 Nov 2020 / 22:05 H.

    (Adds detail)

    DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bahrain's interior ministry said on Wednesday that three Qatari coastguard vessels had stopped two Bahraini coastguard vessels that were taking part in a maritime exercise.

    The Bahraini vessels were then let go, the ministry said in a statement.

    Bahrain considered it "an act inconsistent" with a security agreement between the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the ministry said. It said it would notify the GCC and hoped the incident would not be repeated. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

