UPDATE 1-Qatar minister calls for de-escalation of Gulf crisis, Gulf-Iran dialogue

(Adds details and context)

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister has called for a de-escalation of tension in the Gulf region and for dialogue between Arab countries and Iran, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-Gulf state Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017 over accusations that Doha it supports terrorism, charges which Qatar denies.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the Gulf crisis should be resolved by dialogue, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

Al-Thani also told Doha-based al Jazeera that talks to resolve the crisis were under way, with Saudi Arabia representing the other parties to the dispute. Riyadh said this month a solution was within reach. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Timothy Heritage)