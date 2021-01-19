UPDATE 1-Qatar suspends WTO dispute with United Arab Emirates

(Adds context, detail of dispute)

GENEVA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Qatar has suspended a trade dispute with the United Arab Emirates at the World Trade Organization, a document showed on Tuesday, after tensions between Doha and its Gulf neighbours eased.

Doha launched its case with the WTO in 2017 over trade in goods, services and intellectual property after the UAE and other Arab states in the Gulf and beyond cut diplomatic and business ties with Qatar as part of a political dispute.

The document issued on Tuesday said that Qatar had requested the WTO panel reviewing the dispute to suspend its work in order to facilitate an "amicable final settlement".

A trade official said that the WTO panel had agreed to Qatar's request to suspend its work until further notice. The case will officially lapse if the panel's work is suspended for 12 months. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams and Steve Orlofsky)