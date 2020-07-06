SEARCH
UPDATE 1-Regeneron begins COVID-19 antibody cocktail late-stage trial

06 Jul 2020 / 19:31 H.

    (Adds details on trial sites and enrolment, shares)

    July 6 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it began late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19, sending its shares up nearly 4%.

    The trial, run jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), would test the therapy's ability to prevent infection in those who have had close exposure to a COVID-19 patient. (https://reut.rs/2O1ra93)

    The late-stage trial, to be conducted across 100 sites and expected to enroll 2,000 patients in the U.S., begins after an assessment of the antibody cocktail's safety in an early-stage trial by an independent committee.

    "We are pleased to collaborate with NIAID to study REGN-COV2 in our quest to further prevent the spread of the virus with an anti-viral antibody cocktail that could be available much sooner than a vaccine," said Regeneron Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos.

    Shares of the drugmaker were up 3.6% at $645 in trading before the bell. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

