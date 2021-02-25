UPDATE 1-Rescuers hunt for survivors after Indonesia landslide

(Adds updated death toll)

JAKARTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Rescue teams in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province searched for survivors on Thursday after a landslide in an illegal gold mining area killed six people, the search and rescue agency said.

Teams comprised of police, military and the local disaster agency deployed heavy machinery to help the search in the village of Buranga after the landslide on Wednesday evening.

At least 15 survivors had been found as of Thursday.

Fatmawati, a spokeswoman from the search and rescue agency in the provincial capital Palu, who goes by one name, said at least one person was missing.

Disaster officials said intense rainfall and unstable soil structure at the illegal mining site may have contributed to the landslide. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)