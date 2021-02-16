UPDATE 1-Rugby-Vunivalu out of Super Rugby opener after bar incident

(Adds Vunivalu quotes in paras 6-8)

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian rugby's highest profile signing for 2021, rugby league convert Suliasi Vunivalu, will miss the opening round of Super Rugby AU on Friday after being charged by police over an incident at a Brisbane bar.

The Fiji-born winger moved to the Queensland Reds after scoring 86 tries in 111 matches over four seasons for National Rugby League (NRL) champions the Melbourne Storm and was due to make his debut against New South Wales Waratahs on Friday.

"Vunivalu has been charged with allegedly pushing a security guard at a licensed venue in Brisbane," Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The QRU have taken the immediate step to stand down Vunivalu for Friday's match ... for bringing the club and the game into disrepute.

"The QRU has also issued Vunivalu a formal written warning, a fine of A$10,000 ($7,801.00) and the club will provide Suliasi with counselling and support."

Vunivalu, who trained with the Australia squad during the Tri-Nations last year, asked to face the media on Tuesday as he did not want to "hide away".

"I'm embarrassed to be in this position and I apologise to the QRU and my team mates for that," he told reporters in Brisbane.

"I understand the position the QRU have taken, they expect a high standard of players and I do as well. I look forward to the matter being resolved."

Vunivalu would have a court hearing on April 19, the QRU said.

The second season of Super Rugby AU, introduced last year after the pan-continental version was brought to a halt by the new coronavirus pandemic, starts on Friday with a double-header.

Western Force host the reigning champions ACT Brumbies in Perth in the second match of the evening. ($1 = 1.2819 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)