UPDATE 1-Rugby-Wales centre Davies returns as North eyes record v England

(adds quotes)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Wales coach Wayne Pivac has opted for midfield muscle and selected Jonathan Davies to play at inside centre alongside George North in the Six Nations clash with England at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Davies will make his first appearance of 2021 after being recalled to the side, while North, 28, is set to become the youngest player to reach 100 test caps, beating the previous record of Australia's Michael Hooper by 29 days.

North made his debut as a teenager in 2010 and has amassed 42 tries in his 99 tests to date.

"He's got a new lease of life," Pivac told reporters on Thursday. "He's responded well to all the challenges put in front of him. He's highly motivated to go well beyond 100 games."

Pivac believes Davies deserves his chance after a number of injury setbacks.

"He's got a left foot and will give us a kicking option. He doesn't let his country down. He knows he's been given a good opportunity here.

"He's fought hard to come back from injuries and worked hard to maintain the condition he gets into."

Number nine Kieran Hardy and Dan Biggar will make up the half-back pairing, with wingers Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit alongside Liam Williams in the back three.

Flanker Josh Navidi will return from injury alongside Justin Tipuric and number eight Taulupe Faletau, while Pivac has opted to keep the same tight five that edged Scotland 25-24 in a thriller at Murrayfield on Feb. 13.

Wales beat Ireland 21-16 in their Six Nations opener and are level on nine points in the standings with leaders France, but Pivac has warned that England will be their biggest test.

"As this competition goes on, they'll grow," he said. "Having dropped the first game makes them more dangerous. They're the team to beat for us.

"There's a Triple Crown on and that's exciting, but for us it's another big step. If we can get the 80 minute performance, there's a bigger prize on offer for us."

England beat Wales 24-13 when the teams last met in Llanelli in the Autumn Nations Cup in November.

Wales team:

1. Wyn Jones (32 Caps)

2. Ken Owens (79 Caps)

3. Tomas Francis (54 Caps)

4. Adam Beard (23 Caps)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (145 Caps, captain)

6. Josh Navidi (25 Caps)

7. Justin Tipuric (82 Caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (83 Caps)

9. Kieran Hardy (3 Caps)

10. Dan Biggar (89 Caps)

11. Josh Adams (29 Caps)

12. Jonathan Davies (85 Caps)

13. George North (99 Caps)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (6 Caps)

15. Liam Williams (68 Caps)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (34 Caps)

17. Rhodri Jones (19 Caps)

18. Leon Brown (14 Caps)

19. Cory Hill (29 Caps)

20. James Botham (4 Caps)

21. Gareth Davies (59 Caps)

22. Callum Sheedy (6 Caps)

23. Uilisi Halaholo (1 Cap) (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)