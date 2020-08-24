UPDATE 1-Russia may resume flights to seven more countries this week -Izvestia

(Adds Egypt)

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russian authorities may this week announce the resumption of international flights to France, Hungary, Malta, Cyprus, Jordan, Egypt and China's Shanghai, the Izvestia newspaper cited unnamed airport and airline sources as saying on Monday.

Russia grounded international commercial flights during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year and has so far only resumed flights to London, Turkey, Tanzania and Switzerland.

Russia has confirmed the world's fourth largest tally of coronavirus cases. It has recorded close to 5,000 new cases of the virus on a daily basis for the last several weeks. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)