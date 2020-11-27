UPDATE 1-S.Korea foils N.Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers -media

(Adds details, background)

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee.

Lawmaker Ha Tae-keung said after being briefed by the National Intelligence Service that the agency did not specify how many and which drugmakers were targeted but said there was no damage from the hacking attempts, News1 said.

Last week, Microsoft said hackers working for the Russian and North Korean governments have tried to break into the networks of seven pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers in South Korea, Canada, France, India and the United States. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Sam Holmes & Simon Cameron-Moore)