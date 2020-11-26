SEARCH
UPDATE 1-Salesforce has approached Slack with acquisition offer - source

26 Nov 2020 / 01:10 H.

    (Changes sourcing)

    By Greg Roumeliotis

    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc has approached workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc with an acquisition offer, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

    Salesforce views the potential acquisition as a logical extension of its enterprise offerings, the source said, adding there is no certainty of a deal.

    Shares of Slack Technologies jumped 24%, while Salesforce fell 2.7%.

    Salesforce.com and Slack were not immediately available to comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Arun Koyyur)

