UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia extends entertainment, dine-in coronavirus restrictions - SPA

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has extended by 20 days restrictions on entertainment activities, gatherings, and dine-in restaurant services to curb the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Sunday, citing an interior ministry statement.

The announcement extends a set of measures brought in 10 days ago and includes cinema and indoor sports centre closures. The restrictions, which come into effect from 10pm local time on Sunday evening, could be extended again, the ministry statement said.

Two weeks ago Saudi suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats and medical practitioners and their families.

The kingdom, the largest among the six Gulf states and the Arab world's biggest economy, on Saturday recorded 337 new coronavirus cases and four deaths. It saw daily infections fall from a peak above 4,000 in June to dip below the 100 mark in early January. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)