UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia restructures top religious and advisory bodies

19 Oct 2020 / 03:56 H.

    DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a series of orders on Sunday restructuring the kingdom's advisory Shura Council, the supreme court and the highest religious body.

    The orders, carried on state media, appointed a new speaker and two deputies for the Shura Council, an influential advisory body which is due to start a new term this week. One of the deputies is a woman.

    The king also ordered a "reformation" of the Council of Senior Scholars to be headed by Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, and appointed a new Supreme Court chief, Khaled bin Abdullah al-Luhaidan.

    He also named Ghayhab Mohammed al-Ghayhab as a senior adviser to the royal court. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Samar Hassan; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alexandra Hudson)

