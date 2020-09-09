UPDATE 1-Scotland and Wales say UK government is stealing devolved powers with new bill

(Adds Scotland)

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Scotland and Wales said the British government's internal market bill, which a minister admitted breaks international law over Brexit, will undermine the United Kingdom by stealing powers from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Britain will set out new details of its blueprint for life outside the European Union on Wednesday, publishing legislation a government minister acknowledged would break international law in a "limited way" and which could sour trade talks.

"The Tory power grab bill represents the biggest threat to devolution in decades, and would enable Westminster to overrule the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament," SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said.

"It's no wonder that the majority for independence is at record levels," he added.

Wales said the bill would sacrifice the union that ties the different parts of the United Kingdom together.

"Let me be clear – the UK government plans to sacrifice the future of the union by stealing powers from devolved administrations," Jeremy Miles, Wales' counsel general and minister for European transition, said of the bill which will be published on Wednesday.

"This bill is an attack on democracy and an affront to the people of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, who have voted in favour of devolution on numerous occasions." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Sarah Young)