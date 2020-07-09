UPDATE 1-Seoul mayor reported missing, police searching

(Adds details)

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - South Korean police said on Thursday they are searching for the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, after his daughter reported him missing.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said officers were searching for him around Sungbuk-dong, a district in northern Seoul, where his phone signal was last detected. His daughter reported him missing at 5:17 p.m. (0817 GMT) and said his phone was off.

Park left the official residence at around 10:40 a.m., wearing a black hat and a backpack, having cancelled a policy meeting that was scheduled for Thursday morning, according to multiple local reports.

Park, who has been the mayor of Seoul since 2011, is seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in the 2022 presidential elections. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Alex Richardson)