UPDATE 1-Singapore approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - PM

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Singapore has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for pandemic use and expects delivery of the first shots by the end of December, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday.

The city-state of 5.7 million expects to have enough vaccines for everyone by the third quarter of 2021, Lee added, and will make it free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents.

Lee said he and other government officials would be among the early recipients, after healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly and the vulnerable. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jan Harvey)