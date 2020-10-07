UPDATE 1-Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80, U.S. media reports

(Adds comments from Nash's son to TMZ, background)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 6 (Reuters) - American singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1970s reggae hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died at the age of 80, his son told celebrity website TMZ and a local Los Angeles TV station.

Nash died on Tuesday of natural causes, his son John Nash III told TMZ.

A representative for Nash, who largely dropped out of the spotlight in the late 1980s, could not be reached immediately.

"He was a wonderful father and family man. He loved people and the world. He will be missed within his community. Family was his everything," Nash's son told TMZ.

"I Can See Clearly Now," released in 1972, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks.