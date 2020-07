(Adds detail, Adams quote)

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 5 (Reuters) - Che Adams scored his first goal for Southampton, a year after joining the club, with a stunning long-range strike as they beat Manchester City 1-0 to condemn Pep Guardiola's side to a third successive away loss in the Premier League.

Adams signed for Saints from Birmingham City for a reported 15 million pounds ($18.72 million) in July 2019 and had failed to score in his previous 24 league appearances for the team.

But after Oleksandr Zinchenko was robbed by Stuart Armstrong, Adams spotted City's Brazilian keeper Ederson far off his line and beat him with a beautiful lofted drive from over 30 metres out.

Second-placed City, who beat champions Liverpool 4-0 in their last outing, responded with a wave of attacks and had 73% possession and 24 shots on goal but they came up against Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy who was in inspired form.

He saved a powerful drive from Raheem Sterling, a goal bound header from David Silva -- after Fernandinho struck the post -- and then kept out Riyad Mahrez with his feet.

While neither side had much at stake in the game, both fought for the points as if everything was on the line.

After the break, City's pressure intensified and Guardiola brought on Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden as he tried to find a way through a Southampton side with the worst home record in the Premier League this season.

But the Saints defence, superbly marshalled by centre-halves Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek, held firm for a win that moves them up to 13th place in the table with 43 points from 33 games.

"The lads dug in deep at the end and we got a well deserved three points," said Adams. "We're based on Man City, that's how we play football and we've been doing it all season long. It's nice to score anytime, thankfully it's come today -- just in time."

City stay on 66 points, 23 adrift of Liverpool and eight clear of third-placed Leicester City. Guardiola, who took over at The Etihad in 2016, has never lost three straight away league games before in his managerial career.

($1 = 0.8013 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)