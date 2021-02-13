UPDATE 1-Soccer-Correa strike clinches Atletico win at Granada

(Adds details, quotes)

GRANADA, Spain, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A heavily deflected strike from Angel Correa saw La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid snatch a 2-1 victory away to Granada on Saturday to get back to winning ways and move eight points clear at the top of the standings.

Marcos Llorente put Atletico in front in the 63rd minute with a low finish from the edge of the area.

But the visitors' joy was short-lived as Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera equalised for Granada three minutes later following a corner, his shot flying into the net after bouncing off Llorente's trailing leg.

Atletico appeared on course to drop points for a second consecutive game after Monday's 2-2 draw at home to Celta, which would have offered Real Madrid the chance to close the gap with them to three points if they beat Valencia on Sunday.

But Atletico regained the lead in the 75th when Argentine forward Correa tried his luck inside the box and saw his desperate attempt bounce off the foot of Granada defender Jesus Vallejo and loop over keeper Rui Silva into the net.

Diego Simeone's side moved on to 54 points after 21 games, eight clear of second-placed Real and with a game in hand.

"We knew we had to keep our composure in the area, we were creating a lot of chances and we knew the goal was going to arrive sooner or later," said match-winner Correa.

"We had drawn our last game and we wanted to get the three points against a good side, so we leave here feeling very happy because we did just that.

"All we can do is focus on ourselves and think about improving because today we conceded another goal and we have to try and stop that happening." (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Mark Potter and Hugh Lawson)