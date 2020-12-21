UPDATE 1-Soccer-Flamengo stage epic comeback to beat Bahia 4-3

(Adds details)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Flamengo scored twice in the last eight minutes to come from behind and beat Bahia 4-3 in a dramatic Brazilian league match that was marred by accusations of racist language by a Bahia player.

Flamengo midfielder Gerson accused his opposite number Juan Ramirez of saying, "Shut your mouth, black."

"I have played a lot of professional matches but I have never come and said anything like this to the press because I've never suffered this kind of prejudice," the former AS Roma and Fiorentina player said after the game.

"Rodriguez...said to me, 'Shut your mouth, black.' It's unacceptable."

Video showed Gerson objecting to officials and remonstrating with Bahia coach Mano Menezes.

The 23-year old also complained about Menezes' attitude, saying of the former Brazil coach, "He has to learn to respect (people)."

Bahia made no mention of the spat on their social media channels.

Vitinho's winner a minute from time means Flamengo move into second place in the Serie A table, five points behind leaders Sao Paulo but with a game in hand.

The reigning champions were 2-0 up at half time thanks to Bruno Henrique and Mauricio Isla, but had Gabriel Barbosa sent off after just 10 minutes for dissent.

Bahia, who had lost their previous four league games, stormed back to score three times in the first 15 minutes of the second half and were on the verge of an epic win until Flamengo fought back.

Pedro chested a cross into the net with eight minutes remaining and then Vitinho completed a remarkable comeback in the dying moments.

The result leaves Bahia one place above the Serie A relegation zone.