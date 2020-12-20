UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hoffenheim's Sessegnon strikes late to sink Gladbach

(Adds detail)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hoffenheim's Ryan Sessegnon got a late goal to snatch a 2-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday and stretch the hosts' winless run to six games in all competitions.

Gladbach's Lars Stindl followed his hat-trick at Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek with a penalty in the 34th minute to break the deadlock and put the home side in front.

But they struggled to build on the opener and Hoffenheim deservedly equalised through Andrej Kramaric in the 75th before Gladbach's Marcus Thuram was sent off after appearing to spit towards an opponent, spotted by the VAR, with the referee upgrading his yellow card to a red.

The visitors made their one-man advantage count when Sessegnon, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, pounced to claim all three points four minutes from time as Hoffenheim climbed to 11th with 15 points, while Gladbach stay eighth on 18.

France international Thuram was in the thick of the action in the first half as he won the penalty that enabled Stindl to take his Bundesliga tally to eight goals for the season.

But after Kramaric had levelled, Thuram's ill-discipline cost his side.

With Thuram appearing to have spat in the direction of Hoffenheim's Stefan Posch as the pair clashed, the referee had a look at the pitchside monitor and produced a red card.

Sessegnon had the final say, as his second Bundesliga goal ended Gladbach's unbeaten home start to the league season.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Arminia Bielefeld won 1-0 at rock-bottom Schalke, whose winless run was extended to 29 league matches, just two short of Tasmania Berlin's Bundesliga record 31-game winless run in the 1965-66 season.