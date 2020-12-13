UPDATE 1-Soccer-In-form Marseille close in on PSG with Monaco win

(adds details)

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille extended their Ligue 1 winning run to six games as they cut Paris St Germain's lead at the top to one point with a clinical 2-1 home won over AS Monaco on Saturday.

Second-placed OM, who still have one match in hand, prevailed thanks to early goals by Florian Thauvin and Dario Benedetto as they moved onto 27 points from 12 games.

Monaco, who had won four of their last five matches and reduced the arrears through a late penalty from Wissam Ben Yedder, are fifth on 23 points from 14 games.

Later on Saturday eighth-placed RC Lens welcome Montpellier, who are two points above their hosts in sixth.

At the Stade Velodrome, Monaco enjoyed more possession but Marseille were brutally efficient, scoring with their two attempts on target in the first half.

Thauvin headed home from Benedetto's cross in the fifth minute to give Andre Villas-Boas's side a perfect start.

Thauvin returned the favour eight minutes later, delivering a perfect cross for the Argentine, who volleyed home to double the advantage.

OM, however, were then too passive and had a couple of superb Steve Mandanda saves to thank for reaching the interval with a two-goal lead.

Monaco continued to push in the second half and were rewarded 11 minutes from time when Ben Yedder converted a penalty after being fouled in the box by Thauvin.

Ben Yedder has now scored seven goals in Ligue 1, including four penalties.

PSG entertain fourth-placed Olympique Lyonnais, who are two points behind the leaders, on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)