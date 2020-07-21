UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Coruna v Fuenlabrada postponed over COVID-19 - statement

(Recasts after last round of matches)

July 20 (Reuters) - A crunch Spanish second division match between Deportivo La Coruna and Fuenlabrada was postponed on Monday after several Fuenlabrada players tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish league said in a statement.

"After detecting positive cases in CF Fuenlabrada, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and La Liga have mutually agreed to postpone the RC Deportivo - CF Fuenlabrada match," La Liga said on its official website (www.laliga.com).

"The monitoring commission has also mutually agreed to play the other matches of matchday 42, understanding that this is the solution that best protects the health of the players and the overall integrity of the competition."

Following the last round of matches on Monday, Fuenlabrada were left needing a draw to leap back into sixth place and clinch a playoff-promotion berth.

The results also relegated La Coruna to the third tier of Spain's soccer pyramid for the first time in 40 years alongside Numancia, Extremadura and Racing Santander.

Top-of-the table Huesca and second-placed Cadiz had earlier secured automatic promotion to La Liga while Zaragoza, Almeria and Girona clinched the other three promotion playoff berths. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Pritha Sarkar)