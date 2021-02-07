UPDATE 1-Soccer-Leipzig cruise to 3-0 win over bottom club Schalke

* Leipzig stay seven points behind Bayern Munich

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany, Feb 6 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig eased to a 3-0 win at Schalke 04 on Saturday to stay seven points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in second place and leave their hosts anchored at the foot of the table.

Nordi Mukiele struck in first-half stoppage time when he headed home a corner to give the visitors the lead after Schalke, with only one league win this season, had defended well for most of the opening period but were toothless up front.

"We are enjoying a good run currently and want to keep going," Leipzig playmaker Kevin Kampl said after their third victory in the last four league games.

"We are on the right track and we know it. But we also know we need to keep on working."

Leipzig have 41 points from 20 games, with champions Bayern, 1-0 winners at Hertha Berlin on Friday, on 48. VfL Wolfsburg are third with 38 after their 2-0 victory at Augsburg on Saturday.

Schalke could have taken the lead against Leipzig with their only real chance in the 34th minute but Mark Uth was denied by goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. Five minutes later the striker had to leave the pitch with a thigh injury.

The visitors should have scored again early in the second half with Alexander Sorloth coming close in the 47th and Christopher Nkunku wasting two more opportunities.

Schalke had new signing Shkodran Mustafi in their starting lineup but the defender was unable to stop the visitors scoring again when Marcel Sabitzer drive in a low shot after 73 minutes to kill off any thoughts of a comeback by the home side.

Willi Orban headed home a corner in the 87th to wrap up the win for Leipzig, who still need to find a venue for their Champions League last-16 first-leg against Liverpool on Feb. 16 due to Germany's COVID-19 ban on arrivals from England. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ken Ferris)