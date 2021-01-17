UPDATE 1-Soccer-Leipzig miss out on top spot with 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg

(Updates with details, quotes)

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Jan 16 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga after drawing 2-2 at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday to stay a point behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Champions League club Leipzig have now managed just one point from their last two league matches, having conceded five goals in them compared to nine goals in their first 14 matchdays.

Nordi Mukiele put the visitors, who were looking to bounce back from last week's defeat to Borussia Dortmund, ahead after five minutes but Wout Weghorst headed in the equaliser in the 22nd for his 11th goal of the campaign.

Renato Steffen's shot from 18 metres then took a deflection off Leipzig's Willi Orban to put the Wolves in front in the 35th.

Orban, however, made amends and rescued a point for his team nine minutes after the restart, tapping in after keeper Koen Casteels had saved an Amadou Haidara effort.

Both Angelino and Justin Kluivert came close late I the game to score a winner for Leipzig.

"The draw is in order though I think we did have the better chances to win it," said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann. "We should have scored again. We just have to live with the one point."

Leipzig, who have won one of their last four league games, are on 32 points, with Bayern, in action against Freiburg on Sunday, on 33.