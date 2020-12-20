UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lewandowski sends Bayern top of the table with last-gasp winner

(Adds detail)

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Robert Lewandowski scored a dramatic injury-time winner, his second goal of the game, to earn Bayern Munich a 2-1 comeback victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, sending them top of the Bundesliga table going into the Christmas break.

Patrik Schick brilliantly volleyed the hosts in front in the 14th minute, with Bayern falling behind for the seventh successive Bundesliga match.

Bayern had not lost any of the previous six, and they again overturned the deficit as the newly-crowned Best FIFA Men's Player, Lewandowski, equalised two minutes before halftime.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw before Lewandowski struck in the 93rd minute, sending Bayern top of the standings on 30 points, as Leverkusen dropped to second on 28 after their first league defeat of the season.

With RB Leipzig having missed the chance to go top earlier on Saturday after being held to a 0-0 draw by Cologne, Schick's second goal in as many Bundesliga games looked to have put Leverkusen on course to retain top spot.

The hosts were masters of their own downfall, however, as they gave the ball away cheaply, Thomas Mueller crossed and Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky missed the ball completely, leaving Lewandowski to head into an empty net to level things up.

While Bayern were improved after the break, they did not create too many clear-cut chances, with Leverkusen seemingly happy to take the point.

But Lewandowski's year finished on a yet another high, as in his and Bayern's final match until Jan. 3, the 32-year-old Pole fired home, via a deflection, to snatch another victory for the champions. (Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Toby Davis)