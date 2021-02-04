UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lille beat Bordeaux to open five-point lead in Ligue 1

(adds details)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lille opened up a provisional five-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with a 3-0 win away to mid-table Girondins de Bordeaux thanks to second-half goals by Yusuf Yazici, Timothy Weah and Jonathan David on Wednesday.

The northerners, who have won their last five matches, have 51 points from 23 games before second-placed Olympique Lyonnais travel to second-bottom Dijon and Paris St Germain, who are third, entertain basement side Nimes amongst the late games.

Lille went ahead nine minutes after the break when Turkey forward Yazici fired the ball under the bar from Jonathan Bamba's cross before Weah tapped in after being set up by substitute Luiz Araujo 12 minutes later to double the tally.

David wrapped it up a minute from time after a fine one-two with Jonathan Ikone.

Later on Wednesday, Olympique de Marseille will look to find something to cheer about when they visit RC Lens one day after coach Andre Villas-Boas was suspended, having offered to resign, and four days after fans broke into the club training centre.

At the Matmut Atlantique, Lille could have taken an early lead but the unmarked Ikone missed the target with a point-blank header inside the area after 45 seconds.

Bordeaux then had a great chance to score in the 39th minute but Hwang Ui-jo skied his close-range attempt over the bar.

The visitors controlled the game, however, and Yazici broke the deadlock with his seventh league goal of the season before Weah netted his fourth after a counter attack and David put the result beyond doubt shortly before the final whistle. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)