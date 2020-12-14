UPDATE 1-Soccer-Maddison shines as Leicester thump Brighton

(adds quotes, detail)

LEICESTER, England, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Leicester City maintained their good start to the Premier League season with a 3-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as midfielder James Maddison capped a fine individual performance with a first-half brace.

Striker Jamie Vardy added another as Leicester moved up to third on 24 points from 12 matches, one behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur and second-placed champions Liverpool, while Brighton stayed 16th on 10 points from 12 games.

The Foxes blew the visitors away in an entertaining first half although Brighton twice came close before they fell behind as home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel denied Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Danny Welbeck.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hailed his team's young players as well as the 33-year-old Vardy, whom he compared with one of the world's top strikers Luis Suarez. Rodgers managed the Uruguayan in his time at Liverpool.

"Jamie Vardy is a wonderful player," Rodgers told Amazon.

"He reminds me of Luis Suarez, how he gives the team such a lift - such a catalyst. He doesn't need many touches. He trains every day. He looks after his body. He's a super professional.

"With a bit more quality we could have scored one or two more. But overall we're delighted with the performance and the result. Still lots to improve. We've got a lot of young players playing and they're a joy to work with."

Maddison fired Brighton into a 27th-minute lead when he steered a low shot into the bottom corner from inside the penalty area as he picked up a loose ball after the visitors failed to clear the danger.

Vardy, who hit the post barely a minute before Maddison's opener, doubled the home side's lead with a typical predatory finish from close range after James Justin delivered an inch-perfect low cross from the right.

Maddison made it 3-0 with an individual goal of the highest quality in the 44th minute, teeing himself up with some neat footwork before he curled a delightful shot past keeper Mathew Ryan from 16 metres.

The pace dropped in the second half as Brighton were unable to offer much up front while Ryan kept out shots by Vardy and Christian Fuchs at the other end.

Brighton boss Graham Potter acknowledged his side were undone by superior finishing.

"The box is where it matters and Leicester were better than us," he said.

"In the end they were a little bit too good for us and sometimes that happens." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis and Christian Radnege)