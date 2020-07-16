UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man City overcome Bournemouth 2-1 to extend home winning streak

(Adds details)

July 15 (Reuters) - David Silva and Gabriel Jesus scored first-half goals as Manchester City claimed a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Second-placed City broke the deadlock inside six minutes as Spanish midfielder Silva curled a sublime free kick into the top corner for his second set-piece goal in three league appearances.

Bournemouth went close to an equaliser from a free kick of their own but Junior Stanislas's effort was saved by City keeper Ederson, who pushed it onto the post.

City doubled their advantage when Jesus slalomed past two defenders to score from close range, with Silva collecting his 10th assist of the league campaign.

Bournemouth avoided further damage in the second half when the VAR overturned a City penalty awarded for a tackle by defender Steve Cook on Brazilian striker Jesus.

Substitute David Brooks gave Bournemouth a lifeline with an 88th-minute goal after Callum Wilson found the Welsh midfielder to slot home from close range.

The duo went close to an equaliser in the closing stages but City held on to collect all three points and extend their winning streak at home to six games.

"It was difficult but our opponent played really well, they were really good and they pushed us a lot," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

"Their needs are higher than ours but we played our game."

City have already secured a second-placed finish behind title winners Liverpool, while Bournemouth remain 18th and three points adrift of the safety zone.