(Adds statements)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Newcastle United's match at Aston Villa on Friday has been postponed due to a number of Newcastle players and staff testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"Several Newcastle United players and staff members are now self-isolating at home after returning positive test results in recent days," Newcastle said in a statement.

"The club's Training Centre site has been temporarily closed in order to contain the spread of the virus."

The Premier League Board had a meeting on Tuesday and confirmed that the game had been postponed. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones)