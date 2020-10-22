UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

(Adds Arteta comments)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Arsenal's out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil said his loyalty to the north London club was not reciprocated after he was left out of their Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season.

Ozil, who is under contract with Arsenal until June 2021 and earns a reported 350,000 pounds ($456,645) per week, has not played for manager Mikel Arteta's side this season.

The German, who last played for the Gunners in March, was also axed from their Europa League squad earlier this month.

"I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being," he said in a statement on Twitter https://twitter.com/MesutOzil1088/status/1318874490646953984 on Wednesday.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

"As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far."

Ozil said he was happy with his performance and the team's development under manager Arteta before the COVID-19 shutdown in March, but things changed after the season resumed in June with the 33-year-old not playing any games since.

"I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset -- I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice," he added.

Arteta said he remained comfortable with his decision to leave out Ozil.

"It was just a football decision and my conscience is very calm because I have been really fair with him," Arteta told reporters. "It's nothing related to (Ozil's) behaviour. It's my decision.

"My job is to get the best out of every player to contribute to the team performance. At the moment I feel that I have failed because I want the best possible Mesut for the team.

"In some moments I was able to get close to that but at the moment I haven't been able to do it."