UPDATE 1-Soccer-PSG thrash Montpellier to open three-point lead in Ligue 1

(Updates with result)

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain scored three goals in a four-minute blitz in the second half as they demolished 10-man Montpellier 4-0 on Friday to go three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe bagged a double for his first goals of the year with Neymar and Mauro Icardi also finding the back of the net after Montpellier keeper Jonas Omlin was sent off early in the opening half.

The win put PSG, who welcomed coach Mauricio Pochettino back on the bench after a week of isolation following a positive COVID-19 test, on 45 points from 21 games.

Montpellier are 11th on 28 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)