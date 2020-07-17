UPDATE 1-Soccer-Real Madrid seal Spanish title with win over Villarreal

(Adds details)

MADRID, July 16 (Reuters) - Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who were beaten 2-1 at home to Osasuna.

Benzema fired through the legs of Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo to put Madrid ahead after 29 minutes and then converted a penalty in the 77th to help Real on their way to a remarkable 10th consecutive league win.

Benzema had put the ball in the net moments earlier after an audacious pass from the spot kick by original penalty taker Sergio Ramos but it had to be re-taken due to encroachment in the area.

The French forward stepped up to take the penalty himself and slammed it into the bottom corner to score his 21st league goal of the campaign.

Villarreal pulled a late goal back through Vicente Iborra and should have snatched an equaliser in added time, while Real's Marco Asensio thought he had added a third goal later on but it was ruled out. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)