UPDATE 1-Soccer-Schalke stretch winless run after conceding late equaliser at Augsburg

AUGSBURG, Germany, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Schalke 04 came from a goal down to lead against Augsburg but conceded a stoppage-time equaliser on Sunday to stretch their winless run to 27 matches with a 2-2 draw.

Marco Richter headed in from close range deep in stoppage time to deny the Royal Blues their first league win since January.

Schalke had to endure a nightmare start with forward Mark Uth being seriously injured in the 11th minute after a head clash with Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai.

Uth fell briefly unconscious and was put on a drip and rushed to hospital. He was later diagnosed with a concussion and the club said he was likely to leave the hospital as early as Monday.

To make matters worse, Schalke's Suat Serdar scored an own goal in the 32nd.

But they kept calm and earned a deserved equaliser with Benito Raman's quick break and good finish in the 52nd minute before Augsburg were left with 10 men when Florian Niederlechner was sent off for a second booking.

The visitors turned the game around when Nassim Boujellab tapped in a cutback for the lead in the 61st. The 21-year-old Morocco international came close to adding another in the 78th but fired over the bar from six metres out.

Instead, Augsburg got an equaliser through Richter to rescue a point.

"We have to do everything until the last second otherwise we won't win," said Schalke coach Manuel Baum. "We had talked about that in the changing room."

"But we are getting closer. We fought hard. We will continue to fight in the last two games of the year in order to get our first three points to put under the Christmas tree."

"You cannot blame the team for a lack of fight. They battled hard."

