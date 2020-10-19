UPDATE 1-Soccer-Sociedad go top after win over Betis, Villarreal's Parejo haunts Valencia

(Recasts with Sociedad result)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Real Sociedad beat Real Betis 3-0 away to go top of La Liga on Sunday, winning a fiery encounter marked by three VAR interventions which went their way.

Cristian Portu put Sociedad ahead shortly before halftime and Betis thought they had levelled early in the second period through Antonio Sanabria but the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside following a video review.

Sanabria was then denied a penalty following another VAR review after grappling with Sociedad's Robin Le Normand in the area and having his shirt torn by the French defender.

Betis's disbelief deepened when Sociedad were awarded a penalty for a challenge by Marc Bartra on Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal converted from the spot.

Adnan Januzaj put an extra shine on the win with a superb late strike into the roof of the net from a tight angle after latching on to a pass from Isak.

Sociedad lead the standings on 11 points after six games, level with second-placed Villarreal who beat Valencia 2-1 earlier on.

Real Madrid are third on 10 points after five games after their shock 1-0 home defeat to Cadiz on Saturday, while Barcelona are ninth after they were beaten 1-0 at Getafe.

Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo scored the decisive goal in the win over his former club Valencia which briefly took his side top before Sociedad's victory.

Parejo, who used to captain Valencia but switched to Villarreal in August, saying he had been forced out, barely celebrated his goal after his shot took a heavy deflection off Mouctar Diakhaby into the net in the 69th minute.

Paco Alcacer, another former Valencia player, had given Villarreal the lead with a penalty in the sixth minute although Goncalo Guedes levelled for the struggling visitors in the 37th.

Villarreal had Japan international Takefusa Kubo sent off in added time for a second yellow card while Parejo then limped off the pitch with a muscle injury. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)