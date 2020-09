(Adds freighter plane made emergency landing)

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A "limited number" of flights were diverted from landing at Qatar's airport in Doha on Monday morning after a technical issue with a freighter plane which declared an emergency and landed safely without incident, Qatar Airways said on Twitter.

The plane was a B747F, it added.

The B747F is a cargo plane that usually carries no passengers.