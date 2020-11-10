UPDATE 1-South Africa's Magashule "not worried" about arrest warrant report

(Adds detail, context, ANC and police spokesman)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The secretary general of South Africa's African National Congress, Ace Magashule, told reporters on Tuesday that he was "not worried" by news reports that an arrest warrant had been issued for him, and said he had done nothing wrong.

"If it happens, it will happen, so I'm not worried at all," he told reporters in footage broadcast by eNCA television.

The Daily Maverick and News24 news websites reported that the warrant was issued for Magashule over a contract awarded while we was premier of the Free State province.

Magashule is one of the top six officials of the governing ANC, in charge of the day-to-day running of the party.

An ANC spokesman did not answer his phone when called by Reuters for comment.

A police spokesman in the Free State province referred questions to the country's elite Hawks police unit. A Hawks spokesperson said: "I don't know about any arrest warrant." (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Emma Rumney; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Jon Boyle)