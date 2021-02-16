UPDATE 1-South Africa says documentation on Russian COVID-19 vaccine sent to regulator

(Adds detail, context)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's health ministry said on Tuesday that the manufacturers of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine had submitted documentation to local medicines regulator SAHPRA for registration.

The ministry said it was "continuously engaging" with the manufacturers of the Sputnik V vaccine.

It added that scientists were conducting detailed analyses on the vaccine, following concerns about the effects of its Ad5 component on communities with a high prevalence of HIV.

South Africa has one of the highest HIV burdens globally.

The country hopes to start rolling out Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to health workers in a research study this week.

It has paused the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine because of preliminary data which showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the country's dominant coronavirus variant, 501Y.V2.